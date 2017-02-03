BOYS HOOPS: Stoney Creek Cougars Knock Off Undefeated Oxford

PREP SPORTS

by BRYAN EVERSON

@BryanEversonPRS

Stoney Creek stayed hot last Thursday night and staked its claim as perhaps the best squad in the OAA Blue.

The Cougars picked up steam and saved their best quarter for last to knock off previously undefeated Oxford at home, 64-51, getting the job done without the help of one of the team’s best frontcourt options.

“[Oxford] had a great start to their season, they’re well coached, they play well,” Stoney Creek coach Steve Norgrove said. “We had a setback tonight with Mike [Melaragni] not in the lineup, and I’m just really proud of how his teammates picked him up tonight. Mike gives us a ton of energy, and tonight the guys played hard for him.”

The junior forward picked up an injury (wrist) in the team’s previous win over Avondale, but Stoney (10-3, 3-1 OAA Blue as of Feb. 1) didn’t miss a beat in his absence.

Up 21-18 at half, Stoney and Oxford (11-1, 3-1) battled neck-and-neck throughout the third quarter until the home side finally managed to break away.

What originally looked like a hapless possession to end the period was salvaged on a deep 3- pointer by senior guard Evan Becker to ignite the home crowd and his teammates, as well as allow the Cougars to take a five-point lead into the fourth.

Stoney would parlay its strong ending to the third into a run in the fourth behind a dish from Becker to Tanner Dean in transition, as well as a spin move that led to an old-fashioned 3-pointer by Nate Davis to take a 10- point lead with 6:24 left.

“We tried to spread them out a bit and get some post touches in,” Norgrove said. “We thought we were relying on the outside shot too much [early], and [going inside] really opened up the offense a bit.”

Senior John Carson was able to knock down a triple that pushed the lead up to 15 points before the Wildcats were finally able to subdue the damage with one of their own by Nolan Harding.

Even as Oxford and Jordan Jadan, who scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the fourth, offered some resistance, the visitors were forced to start fouling just over midway through the quarter.

On other nights, it may have proved problematic, but the Cougars made their free throws down the stretch and finished 16-of-22 (73 percent) from the line. Though not exclusively, many of the late makes from the charity stripe came courtesy of Davis, who finished with a game-high 20 points.

“Nate really played well for us, and he was 8-for-11 from the line,” Norgrove said. “I’ve said before, we’ve owned it that we’ve been struggling at the line. We’ve been working on it, talking about it, and we know that’s an area that can create instant offense for us. Tonight it showed, and when we’re making free throws, it’s tough [to beat us].”

Matthew Caruso also made all four of his free throws and had 12 points for Stoney, while Dean had 13.

On Tuesday night, the Cougars followed up and extended their winning streak to four games with a rivalry victory over Rochester behind 15 and 14 points from Davis and Becker, respectively. Oxford was also able to create a three-way tie for first in the Blue by scoring a win over Groves, who Stoney will welcome in Friday night.

“We’re in a great league,” Norgrove said. “It’s a tough schedule, and we’re just taking it one game at a time.”