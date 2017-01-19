City Council Approves New Green Space

by SYDNEY BRYNGELSON

Rochester Hills City Council kicked off 2017 with a big, green gift to residents, visitors, and passing through-ers alike.

A new Green Space parcel has been approved for purchase. The land occupies 10-acres, featuring tree canopy, wildlife, and wetland. Plus– it’s walking distance to Avondale Middle School.

Back in September of 2005, Rochester Hills residents passed a .3 million, 10-year millage to acquire and preserve natural green space in their community.

The Rochester Hills City Council then established the Green Space Advisory Board (GSBA), which consists of nine members who develop strategies and make recommendations for the expenditure of millage funds.

The GSBA operates under the Green Space purpose to permanently preserve green spaces, wildlife habitats, and scenic views, protect woodlands, wetlands, rivers, and streams, and expand the Clinton River Greenway and other trail corridors.

November 2013 – Rochester Hills voters showed up for Green Space once again, approving a proposal to revise the permissible use of tax revenues derived from the Green Space Millage to fund the protection, maintenance, and accessibility, of green spaces and natural features owned or controlled by the city, and to funding future interest and purchase of land.

Visit Rochesterhills.org to learn more about Green Space or view a map of its designated properties. You can contact the Rochester Hills Parks & Forestry department at 248-656-4673.