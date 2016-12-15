Condo Development Approved For Rochester Elevator Site

by BRYAN EVERSON

The countdown has now begun on the fate of the historic Rochester Elevator building.

The Rochester Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the construction of a three-building, 42-unit townhouse development at the corner of East University Drive and Water Street, the location of the historic building constructed over 130 years ago.

A small committee, which included Rochester Mayor Cathy Caldin, was formed to help best determine alternatives for the Elevator building at a prior meeting on Nov. 7. The city’s planner, Nik Banda, said that seven other sites were explored during that process, with the primary goal being to “save the Elevator intact, if possible,” followed by a narrowing to three before a best option was selected.

“We all agreed that to best respect the facility would be to get it to the Farmer’s Market area,” Banda said. “Not necessarily the parking lot, which is a free parking lot. The DAA own [the property] from the east curb of the fire station, Water Street, up the hill, the parking lot, up the hill. They own all that…so there’s opportunities to look at how could you best fit that facility.”

Banda also referred to the popularity of the recent winter dates for the Farmer’s Market, currently held at the fire station, indicating that “way down the line,” turning the relocated Elevator facility into a space to accommodate that down the line is a highly viable option.

It was noted that using the building as a storage facility, or potentially opening the space within up for vendor area to use with something like the Farmer’s Market would be much more reasonable from a fiscal perspective, using aspects of a 2006 evaluation when relocation was previously explored that were proven to still be useful in the current assessment.

“The committee agreed that between $500,000 and $1.1 million would be needed to actually take the existing structure and convert it to a new use, something that was either an office or retail, something where you had to white-box the inside and put in bathrooms, plumbing — it has no running water — electrical, all that good stuff,” Banda said. That was still a valid number in the committee’s opinion.”

Commissioner Jeffrey Cuthbertson said he was initially “very much in favor” of sliding the Elevator structure across the street, but also appeared to find the Farmer’s Market lot preferable.

“The amount of investment that’s required to do anything meaningful with it is almost prohibitive at this point given all the other priorities that the city looks at,” Cuthbertson said. “Not to say that money should be the determining factor here, but the plain truth is, being able to have the public engage it as a part of the Farmer’s Market lot, actively on a weekly basis, and be vested in its furtherance and rehabilitation, may end up being a better fit.”

Applicant Joe Salome, present on behalf of Grandview Building Company, spoke again at the meeting, reiterating the benefits of the development, and adding that $50,000 would be donated to help move the Elevator structure.

Pedestrian access was a focus area where the commission requested final site plan modifications, as well as on other issues like public amenities, garage placement, driveway locations, and landscaping.

City council is anticipated to make decisions on all matters considered in the coming months.

Stay up to date with more Rochester and Rochester Hills updates by following us on Twitter @RRHGazette!