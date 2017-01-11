EDITOR’S TAKE: Reminded of Dr. King’s Message

EDITOR’S TAKE

by ANDREW NEAL

@NealSchmeal

Martin Luther King Day is next Monday, January 16. He would have turned 88 years old.

King’s message of non-violence and equality greatly influenced a decade otherwise marred in foreign war and domestic abuse. He delivered speeches like they were songs, and he was singing his last one just for you.

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

Upon signing the Civil Rights Acts of 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson said:

“My fellow citizens, we have come now to a time of testing. We must not fail. Let us close the springs of racial poison. Let us pray for wise and understanding hearts. Let us lay aside irrelevant differences and make our nation whole.”

Now more than ever, we must lay aside our irrelevant differences and begin to have honest conversations with one another about the kind of community we want to live in, as well as the kind of precedent we want to set for future generations in the way we communicate our disagreements.

As your new City Editor, I hope this paper will help facilitate those conversations.

I hope that all of us sane-minded citizens, regardless of political or religious beliefs, can find common ground.

Because there’s a lot we can agree on, like how billionaires should pay for their own sports stadiums, politicians will say anything to get elected, and as Martin Luther King once said, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.”

If you feel that your voice is not being represented, speak up. We’re here to serve our community. That’s why starting this week we have created a Letters to the Editor section which will serve as a platform for readers to express their disagreement, approval, and suggestions for improvement.

Thank you for reading and supporting your local newspaper.

“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr