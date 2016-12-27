GIRLS HOOPS: Big Reds Speed Past Red Hawks

by BRYAN EVERSON

@BryanEversonPRS

The game film may not have shown that Troy Athens planned on coming with the intentions to run, but it suited Jackie Maurer’s Big Reds just fine.

Plenty of action in transition benefited Chippewa Valley in a 52-28 win Tuesday night to close out action before the holiday break.

“When we saw them on tape we didn’t see that they push the ball a lot, so we thought we could have an advantage in that area,” said Maurer.

“We wanted to get up the floor quickly, and if that wasn’t there we wanted to attack the basket, but It started on the defensive end.”

The Big Reds led by six at the break, with 24 of the 34 combined points in the game’s opening half coming on 3-pointers, including two from the focal point of Athens’ offense, junior do-it-all Maddie Crum. Part of the success in the final 16 minutes was holding her two just two points for the rest of the game, and limiting the Red Hawks to just 14 overall in the second half.

“We just wanted to be aware of where she was,” Maurer said. “In the first quarter, we switched when she hit some quick shots. She hit the 3, and made an easy bucket, and we went to try box-and-1 and triangle-and-2, but we hadn’t really worked on that a lot in practice, so we just went back to what we talked about and kept our focus on where she was on the floor in the rest of the game.”

Each team made their push in the third quarter, beginning with the hosts, as junior Ivy Velazquez caught fire, using exceptional footwork to reach the basket and score nine of Chippewa Valley’s points during a 12-2 run. Julia Lower sank a mid-range jumper from the top of the key to close the third as part of an 8-2 burst for Athens, but the Big Reds quickly put the game the bed, coming back with an identical sequence to start the fourth. A triple by Alexa Garavaglia and an inside basket by Velazquez were followed by consecutive forced turnovers that allowed the Big Reds to cushion the lead to 21 and put the game out of reach.

Velazquez led all scorers with 18 points, while junior guard Gina Liss got all her 12 points for the Big Reds on 3-pointers. Senior Cedria Grant also had 10 points.

“Ivy’s a big part of our team,” Maurer said. “She finds ways to score around the basket and is big defensively for us. It’s nice that she’s stepped up the last couple games.”

The Red Hawks’ scoring was piloted by Lower with 10 points.

Athens coach Stacie Klumpp indicated her team looked fatigued, but was reluctant to make excuses.

“They didn’t come out ready to go tonight is what is comes down to,” Klumpp said. “I don’t know if they’re mentally or physically exhausted, but we’ve got to get beyond that. The other teams are in the same boat that we are, and I’m sure they had [school] tests today, too. We’ve got to quit making excuses and want to play hard.”

Despite starting 0-4 against a quartet of tough competition, the Big Reds have responded with two consecutive wins now heading into 2017.

“We had said early on that our first four games would be some of our toughest of the entire season,” Maurer said. “We talked about how that would determine our character, and that we just needed to come every day and work hard, and know that we’re playing tough opponents would help us.”

Chippewa Valley will play several scrimmages over break, then return to action against L’Anse Creuse North on Jan. 6.

