Heydenreich Speeds, Signage Concerns Continue

by BRYAN EVERSON

Pedestrian safety was understandably again a hot topic at the Dec. 7 Macomb Township Board of Trustees meeting.

A number of locals voiced their concerns through public comment at last Wednesday’s convening, just a little over a month following the death of 14-year-old Victoria Cartwright.

A resolution was passed by officials requesting a traffic and pedestrian study be done by the Macomb County Dept. of Roads for Heydenreich Road between 21 and 22 Mile. Read by Macomb Township Clerk Kristi Pozzi, it stated that the board has an ongoing sidewalk plan — and is awaiting favorable conditions to install them — and that it has also contacted DTE, requesting an estimate for the installation of street lights on Heydenreich.

Pozzi informed residents in closing comments that the road study on Heydenreich is completed, and the results will be discussed at an upcoming board meeting or a special meeting that will allow for questions from the board and residents.

Also included in the resolution was a passage noting that the board will contact the Chippewa Valley District Board of Education and request that they participate with solutions to the safety concerns raised by residents.

Among those who spoke at the meeting was Amber Markel, Macomb Township resident and the mother of Cartwright, who was the victim of the fatal accident on Nov. 4. The Dakota High School sophomore was crossing Heydenreich Road when she was struck by the southbound Jeep, driven by a 16-year-old fellow Dakota student. She later passed away after being transported to Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township.

Markel applauded the efforts of the board, but made the suggestion of having “a parent advisory committee put together so that the parents of the school district can work together also with the school board and the Township board so that we can have clear communication going on.”

She also brought up the issue of more cautionary beacons.

“Maybe overhead signing like they have on Schoenherr, where they have [signage] where it says ‘school crosswalk,’ and it’s overhead and lit up,” Markel said. “On Heydenreich, there’s only one flashing light that says ‘Speed Limit 35’ on school hours, and that’s only on one side of the street that i can see, so we clearly need more of that. “When you’re getting together with the Dept. of Roads, I would appreciate if you could put in some of those recommendations and make it very well known that it’s a school zone, included with the lighting.”

“I do appreciate, on behalf of my family, that there is somewhat of an effort being made. I look forward to seeing what we can come up with,”

Officials clarified that a street lighting estimate was put in to Detroit Edison following November’s board meeting for a for the four-mile stretch centered around the Heydenreich intersection. It was also addressed as a reminder that ultimately local bodies like the Macomb County Dept. of Roads, as well as the school district, are the deciding bodies in regards to speed limits and signage such as flashing lights. The current speed limit on Heydenreich is 50 mph.

A digital sign has been positioned on Heydenreich north of 21 Mile Road near Seneca Middle School to help ensure safe speed limits during the appropriate school hours.