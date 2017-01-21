Macomb Community College Service Pledge Honors MLK Day

by ANDREW NEAL

@NealSchmeal

Even though there were no classes Monday, Macomb Community College (MCC) students and faculty celebrated Martin Luther King Day by pledging to spend the day giving back to the community.

Hundreds of volunteers were sent out to roughly 30 sites throughout metro Detroit to participate in activities from preparing and serving lunch in area soup kitchens to assisting local seniors and veterans.

“Giving our students, staff and faculty the opportunity to honor Dr. King’s legacy of selfless community service is one of the highlights of our year,” said MCC President James Jacobs. “I am proud of the Macomb Community College community’s commitment to volunteering in the community and dedicating their time to go out and make a difference.”

The day was kicked off with an opening ceremony and address by Jacobs. Also a part of the ceremony, the winner of the fourth annual Macomb-sponsored MLK essay contest, Sarah Loutzenhiser, 31, of Macomb Township, read her essay entitled “America in our children’s eyes.”

“It’s our job as members of the community, regardless of our role or status, to reflect what we want to see in the world, especially for our children. We can do this by demonstrating as Mr. King has done by showing peace in place of hate, forgiveness to those who do not yet understand, courage in the place of fear, confidence in what we believe, faith in what we cannot yet see and determination in what we want to be,” Loutzenhiser wrote.

From there, the volunteers dispersed to their various locations to serve people in need.

“At our south campus location, we had about 150 people working on a variety of projects from making hats and scarves for the homeless to writing letters to active military,” said Sean Patrick, a representative for MCC. “Many people brought their families, so it was a real festive atmosphere.”

Volunteers also spent their time at a variety of local organizations including the Detroit Rescue Mission, Forgotten Harvest, Gleaners Food Bank, Harbor Chase Senior Living, Veterans Administration, and Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Others helped in creating memory books for Alzheimer patients and Macomb’s new Black Student Union conducted its first winter clothing drive, an effort most fitting for the national holiday.