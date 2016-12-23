Oakland Township Board of Trustees Deny Cider Mill Proposal

by BRYAN EVERSON

Those excited by hopes of a hyper-local hard cider producer will be left with an empty stocking this holiday.

The Oakland Township Board of Trustees voted 4-1 to shut down Rochester Cider Mill’s request for a special land use, one which would have allowed the business to make and sell hard ciders and fruit wines.

With the exception of trustee John Giannangeli, the rest of the board appeared sternly opposed to the expansion of the mill’s plans, voicing concerns that it may devalue property and change the fundamental nature of the operation.

“As most of you know, I’ve been in the Township over 40 years,” Supervisor Mike Bailey said. “I ran for Supervisor on the basis of keeping our township a special place that brought most of us here, that’s lack of commercial development. The history of this particular project has been [one that’s] escalating over the years.”

“I think frankly it’s at the point where we need to take some steps to not allow it to continue to grow. There’s no responsibility of the board to make sure this is viable from a financial standpoint. That’s not our business.”

Generally, governing city councils and governing often side with their respective planning commission in regards to these issues, thought it was evident that was not the feeling in regards to the mill, which is located on Rochester Road between Snell and Mead.

Manager Trevor Barkham, who’s family has owned the mill for over 30 years, called it unfortunate that the Township felt differently than the planning commission, who all agreed it met the criteria required.

“I’m disappointed that if there were concerns, there was basically no discussion [by the board] of how we might mitigate them or come to some agreement to make things work,” Barkham said. “It was basically a done deal before it walked in the door it seemed.”

Barkham, who grew up and still lives in Oakland Township, expressed his disappointment over the misinformation communicated by residents speaking at the meeting during the public comment portion, some of which seemed alarmed that somehow the idea of serving tastings would constitute as having a bar in the backyard of homes with children.

“If anyone read the paperwork or did their homework, the law is very clear in Michigan [of] what is considered tasting and what is considered consumption,” Barkham said. “I sat through three Township meetings throughout the summer where the board, they all voted at three different times to allow for on-site consumption and sales at Paint Creek Cider Mill, to allow for one-day licenses and consumption for fundraisers. While it is different and a different situation, it’s still the same thing, the sale of alcohol.

“Here we were only asking for tasting, three two-ounce pours. It’s interesting they allow it at the Township cider mill…different, but a somewhat similar idea.”

Many of the concerns are rooted in the decision stunting Rochester Cider Mills’ goals to try and keep with the trends of other cider mills and not just maintain with competitors, but to help it become a landmark legacy business in the community.

“We feel [it’s an] important part of the Township and maintaining that rural feel as a place to go for people in the community, but in order to keep doing that, there are issues with running a seasonal business that have become more difficult over the years,” Barkham said. “It’s more difficult to find good help, and they want year-round employments. We looked at what can we do that can help us put something on the shelf year-around, and hard cider is the item.”

It’s now back to the drawing board for Barkham and the business. He said he’ll have to read over the ordinances and see when and how there might be a way to do so.

“I would like to be able to work towards making this happen, but I’m not sure how we’re going to do that,” he said. “It seems we got pretty much cut right off at the knees. It’s frustrating, it really is.”

Stay up to date with more local news updates by following us on Twitter @RRHGazette!