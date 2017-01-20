Old Towne Renovations to be Reviewed at Next Rochester Hills Council Meeting

by ANDREW NEAL

@NealSchmeal

For the better part of a year, the city of Rochester Hills has been studying and drafting up plans for the redevelopment of a section of the Auburn Road corridor, also known as Old Towne.

The neighborhood of Brookland, on Auburn Road between Culbertson Avenue and Dequindre Road, would be most affected by the plans.

“After engaging residents through three public open houses, a draft plan was created that includes road redesign, new public spaces, and more organized parking,” a statement read on the Rochester Hills Facebook page.

The open houses featured voices of concern over construction and taxes, as well as ones of anticipation for the redevelopment, which includes new housing, offices, retail outlets and a public park.

The Rochester Hills Planning Commission adopted the draft plan at their Dec. 20 meeting. The full draft can be viewed on the Rochester Hills website under the Planning section.

In short, the draft addresses goals, market analysis, design, roads, and parking.

There is no doubting the goal of the initiative: to attract new businesses and residents in order to spur economic development and rebrand Old Towne as a modern destination spot.

The market analysis showed opportunities for 45-64 new housing units, over 20,000 square feet of office and industrial space, and 41,000 square feet of retail development.

The City’s draft plan describes the current Old Towne look as lacking “cohesion.”

“Many of the buildings are dated and do not project the high-quality design that has become synonymous with the rest of Rochester Hills,” it says.

The new design features outdoor seating, lighting, landscaping, and wide sidewalks. It would also provide a clearer buffer between the rear yards of commercial buildings and the neighborhoods adjacent.

The city’s goal for parking involves optimizing existing rear parking areas and reducing the impacts of parking on the surrounding neighborhoods.

A redesigned road in the plan includes “on-street parallel parking and a combination of center medians and left turn bays to aid in traffic flow.”

Many residents commented positively on the Rochester Hills Facebook page after the draft plan was posted.

“Is that parallel parking & curbside buildings with sidewalk cafes?” one person said. “Not bad!”

“I really like the plans to bring businesses/employment to the area. This will be such an asset to the neighborhood and city,” said another.

Still, the voices of decent were present.

“I don’t see enough reason for the change,” one commenter said.

“Not enough storefront to justify the need.” Other comments included “Just don’t close the street” and “lot of folks in the sub aren’t happy.”

Plans for renovating Old Towne have been in the works for decades, but delays and tabled plans have prevented any projects from seeing implementation thus far.

The City Council will be shown a presentation and take public comment related to the plan at their next meeting, Jan 23 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Residents can submit comments in writing by sending an email to: planning@rochesterhills.org