OU Honors Keeper of the Dream Award Recipients

Oakland University hosted its 25th annual Keeper of the Dream Awards Celebration last Sunday, Martin Luther King Day.

The event recognized eight students who “promote diversity, cultural understanding and community activism.”

“The Keeper of the Dream Awards Celebration is one of the ways that Oakland University honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Omar Brown-El, director of the Center for Multicultural Initiatives. “We come together annually to celebrate Dr. King’s vision and recognize outstanding students who reflect that vision on campus and in the community.”

This year’s award winners were Daryl Blackburn, Ashley Chillis, Alex Currington, Anders Engnell, Shayla McCullough, Gabriela Saenz, Jacob Semma, and Aditya Tiwari.

The keynote speaker at Sunday’s event was Holly Robinson Peete, a television actress best known for her roles on 21 Jump Street, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, and For Your Love.

An estimated 600 people attended the standing room only banquet in the Oakland Center to honor the award recipients and hear Robinson Peete’s keynote address.

In her speech, Robinson Peete stressed the importance of community service and kindness.

Shortly after her speech, she reiterated this sentiment with a Facebook post quoting Martin Luther King himself.

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others? #MLKDay”

And on Twitter that day, regarding King’s activism against the Vietnam War and how it cost him allies, she said, “Sometimes doing the right thing can be really lonely.”

Established in 1993, Keeper of the Dream provides annual scholarships of up to $5,000 for students who have demonstrated strong citizenship, scholarship and leadership.

Also on Sunday, the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine spent their day serving breakfast at The Baldwin Center, packaging food for delivery to area residents with the OPC Senior Center for Meals on Wheels, assembling first aid kits at the South Oakland Shelter, and reading at Beaumont Children’s Hospital.

Martin Luther King Day also kicked off Oakland’s African American Celebration Month which aims to promote diversity and raise awareness of African American contributions to society. This year’s theme is “Transformative Education: Gateway for the Future.”