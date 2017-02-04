PERSPECTIVES: The Death of Big Box Is Still Premature

PERSPECTIVES

by PETER MAURER

For decades now, merchants and experts alike have been wringing their collective hands over holiday sales. Black Friday became a ‘thing’, a phenomenon whose over-the-top events and sales resulted in injuries, deaths, and mania bordering on the irrational.

But despite the euphoria and buzz, merchandising experts began to caution about a phenomenon threatening brick-and-mortar establishments. Online sales, although virtually nonexistent 15 years ago, are now huge, approaching 20% of all holiday spending.

In fact, with American shopping habits undergoing yet another cataclysmic shake-up, both malls and big-box merchants are nervously reevaluating their sales approach – and very futures. With more and more Americans shopping online to save both money and time, the need to maintain large – and expensive – stores across the landscape is something that retailers are grappling with right now.

The casualty list this year alone is worrisome – Macy’s, Sears, Kmart, and JC Penney are closing hundreds of stores, while The Limited threw in the towel altogether and closed every single one of their 200 outlets.

Target, once the darling of pre-Costco middle and upper-middle-income shoppers, is representative of the problem facing many retailers. Although their online purchases went up 30% this holiday season, same-store sales dropped 3%, resulting in an overall drop in holiday sales of 1.7%.

This is especially worrisome for Target because holiday sales in 2016 were up 4% nationwide. The problem isn’t that Americans aren’t doing their patriotic duty by shopping themselves into insolvency, but that they aren’t shopping at the stores like they used to.

Malls were suffering, anyway, with nearly 10% having closed or filed bankruptcy in the past 15 years alone. It wasn’t just the Great Recession that impacted malls, but also the explosive growth of online sales. It is a one-two whammy that is likely to close more and more malls and so-called ‘Big Box’ stores in the near future.

But does the unparalleled success of Amazon, Wayfair, Dell, Walmart, and Apple (the five biggest online retailers) spell the extinction of stores altogether?

No.

Unlike most ‘experts’ predicting the nightmare, doom-n-gloom scenario in which Amazon will drone-drop everything we buy online, or send them by Google-Uber cars, there will always be storefronts.

‘Show-roomers’, those people who go to stores to see the item they are interested in, but then buy it for less online, are big drivers in this retail evolution, but they will never be entirely successful in removing stores from the retail environment.

Despite their selfish attitudes, I think even ‘show-roomers’ understand that if enough of us make enough purchases online, store fronts will go out altogether, leaving them without the opportunity to see and feel the item before buying it.

Besides, trying to return items online can be problematic, time-consuming, and expensive. More people prefer to go into a store to return their item, even at the risk dealing with surly and rude employees.

I am not sure how retailers will combat this trend, but I have every confidence that they will develop a marketing approach that will provide a balance between online and storefront shoppers.

What will it look like? I haven’t a clue, but I know instinctively and intuitively that stores will always exist, perhaps fewer in number and offering services unavailable online, but exist they will.

The only really big question we need to deal with is, what do all the mall walkers do each morning?

