POLICE PATROL: Two Handguns Found in Basement Air Duct

POLICE PATROL



■NARCAN BRINGS THEM BACK FROM THE DEAD. Deputies and the City of Rochester Hills Fire Dept. responded to an area motel for an unconscious male. The caller notified the Sheriff’s Communication Center that he had found his friend unconscious lying on the sidewalk outside of their motel room. The caller stated that his friend said he was going outside to smoke. After several minutes, he went to look for him. He stated that the victim has a history of heroin use. Upon arrival Deputies found the subject lying on the sidewalk unconscious. Deputies administered a dose of Narcan and Fire Dept. paramedics gave him a second one, after which he regained consciousness.

■ FIRE! Deputies and the City of Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 1700 block of E. Avon Rd. Witnesses reported seeing flames coming from the roof of the residence. The residence was evacuated and there were no reports of injuries. The Rochester Hills Fire Chief requested the Oakland County Sheriff Fire Investigator respond to the scene. The cause of the fire has been determined accidental.

■ THEY FORGOT SOMETHING WHEN THEY MOVED. Officer dispatched to residence where home owner said she was having plumbing work done on a home she recently purchased. The plumber discovered two handguns in an air duct in the basement. Report indicated one of the weapons was a “starter” pistol and the other was in such poor condition it could not be identified.

■ SHE WASN’T REALLY GOING TO GET FIT. Officer dispatched to Walmart where Loss Prevention observed a woman slipping three Fit Bit monitors in her purse while speaking with a Walmart associate. She then walked to another area of the store, took them out of the packaging and put them back in her purse. She proceeded to begin walking out of the store when Loss Prevention stopped and escorted her to the Security Room. While speaking with her, Oakland County Sheriff Officer observed a small metal cylinder in her open purse and inquired what it was. Suspect said drug paraphernalia. Officer asked which kind. She responded heroin. She was arrested for retail fraud, transported back to the substation and released pending further investigation.

■ SHE DIDN’T HIDE IT VERY WELL Office dispatched to Lifetime Fitness. Victim stated she entered the women’s locker room at about 9:00 p.m. and placed her BCBG cashmere coat on a hanger with a second coat over it and placed both on the coat rack. She stated when she returned around 10:00 p.m. she discovered her cashmere coat was missing and the second coat was thrown on the shelf of the coat rack. Management advised her to file a police report. Officer requested possible surveillance video.

■ WHAT DO WE TELL YOU? Officer dispatched to Rochester Hills residence where victim stated sometime between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. someone entered his unlocked 2015 Chrysler 300 parked on the north side of his garage and rummaged through the glove box and center console. He said several items were taken from the console including his wife’s John Hardy gold spiral ring and a 24” silver necklace. Left on the seat were several winning scratch off lottery tickets. Valuables in the back seat were not touched. There was no damage done to the vehicle.

Note: If you have any information on the aforementioned crimes or any other offenses, please call the Rochester Police Department at 248- 661-9621 or the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, 248-537-3630.