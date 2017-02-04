POLICE PATROL: Woman Charged with First Degree Murder

POLICE PATROL



■ SHELBY TWP WOMAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER. Officers responded Monday morning to a 911 call for assistance on the 2700 block of Marissa Way in Shelby Township. Upon arrival, they found a deceased 80-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her neck. “The victim’s 48-year-old daughter, Julie Flynn, was present, and was brought to the station for questioning,” Deputy Chief Mark Coil said in a press release. Tuesday morning Flynn was arraigned on first-degree murder charges. “The Macomb County Medical Examiner has ruled this death a homicide.” Flynn is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail.

■ CAUGHT SHOOTING UP. Officer dispatched to parking lot on Hall Road in Utica for a suspicious vehicle. Caller told dispatch they saw someone in a black SUV in the parking lot. Upon approaching the vehicle, the woman in the car started the vehicle and rolled down the window. She refused to provide identification, saying she was not driving so she does not need to have her license on her. Officers noticed bruising and track marks on her arms and syringe caps on the dashboard. She refused to exit the vehicle, so officers unlocked the door through the open window and put her in handcuffs. After searching the car, police found a syringe loaded with a substance that later tested positive for heroin.

■ PIT BULLS ON THE RUN. Shelby Township police responded to 24 Mile Road where two pit bulls were found running loose. The owner was located and the dogs were returned. A verbal warning was given.

■ TOW TRUCK DROPS OFF RANDOM CAR. Shelby Township officers responded to a residential area where caller says a tow truck dropped off a vehicle in front of their house two days ago, but it does not belong to any of the neighbors. The car had no plates and was tagged as abandoned.

■ HEAD ON COLLISION. Utica Police responded to Hall Road and Schoenherr for reports of a head on collision between two cars. No injuries were reported, but one driver told officers he was drunk and should not have been driving. The driver refused a sobriety test, saying he drank too much alcohol. He consented to a PBT test on scene and blew a .18, and later at the station blew a .20.

■ LUCKY OWNER’S WALLET RETURNED. Caller found a wallet at 23 & Hayes, picked it up and took it to work with him. Soon after he called police who were able to identify and return the wallet to its rightful owner.

