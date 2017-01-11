Rochester City Council on Turning 200 and the Year Ahead

by ANDREW NEAL

The Rochester City Council held the first meeting of its bicentennial year Monday, and while regular business was addressed and public comment was heard, the meeting also provided council members with a chance to comment on the year ahead.

“Welcome to 2017,” Mayor Daldin declared at the beginning of the meeting. “It is the start of Rochester’s bicentennial year.”

“Happy 200 to Rochester,” Councilmember Bikson said. “I think that’s pretty neat.”

Near the end of the meeting, Councilmember Cuthbertson requested a summary of activities regarding the ways in which the city plans to celebrate its bicentennial year, suggesting “gold seal city pins might be a nice touch,” noting that they of course would not be made out of real gold.

“I’m all ears on how to make that louder and better and more clear,” Cuthbertson said of the council’s efforts to promote this historic event of civic pride.

Councilmember Giovanelli joked about the council paying the price for having three weeks off, saying “we do have a ton of work ahead of us” and advised members to “fasten your chinstraps, it’s budget season.”

He also urged councilmembers to do their due diligence before making claims about a particular situation or “opining on it.” He said, “One thing I’ve learned in my years on council here is there’s always more than one side to the story until you actually go and get all the facts yourself.”

“It does require you to spend some more time, energy, effort and life force to learn about things,” he continued. “We refer to it affectionately as walking into a gunfight with a pen knife. Make sure you have equal weaponry when you walk into the gunfight.”

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for January 23. As Mayor Pro Tem Kim Russell was getting clarification on a zoning concern from Deputy City Manager Nik Banda she jested, “As Mr. Giovanelli was telling us all earlier, I want to be prepared.”

