Rochester Hills Library Helps Identify Fake News

by ANDREW NEAL

@NealSchmeal

Librarians at the Rochester Hills Library are fighting back against the rise of fake news and helping people make sense of this new digital landscape of (mis)information.

At an event on Monday, Library Director Christine Lind Hage presented five points people can use to identify “fake news” when they see it.

Check the domain.

Websites ending in .gov, .edu, and .org are more reputable than the business oriented .com and misleading domains like .co.

Check other news sources.

Corroborate the article, because if it’s true, it has probably been verified by multiple outlets.

Fact check your articles.

Hage mentioned sites like factcheck.org, which attempt to validate or discredit stories and statements in non-partisan way.

Read the article.

In what seems like an obvious point, it is a helpful reminder not to rely on headlines. Often, journalists are not in control of their own headlines, and it may be manipulated to maximize exposure.

Check the date.

Old stories may change the context of the article.

“Graphics can fool you,” Hage said, adding that “fake news is spread primarily through social media.”

In an age where domains are cheap and Facebook is free, objective truth is getting harder and harder to distinguish from subjective opinion.

“Our librarians do feel a responsibility to help the public navigate this new media landscape where we’re so saturated with content that it’s really hard to weed out what’s real sometimes,” said Community Relations Specialist Amanda Harrison Keighley.

“There have been studies done that show that students struggle with it and I know from personal experience some of our patrons have had questions on it as well.”

The event was one of several initiatives for their new Share Truth Campaign, which is focused on using the expertise that librarians have in the fields of information, literacy, and research to help the public distinguish credible outlets from fake news.

“We want to give them the tools to make their own decisions,” said Harrison Keighley.

Coincidentally, the Share Truth Campaign has a Facebook group you can go to and take a pledge to only share articles you know to be truthful and verified.

But when all else fails, there is one final hope.

“If you are in doubt, call your librarian,” said Hage.

