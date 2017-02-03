Rochester Representatives Sound Off On Trump’s Executive Immigration Order

by ANDREW NEAL

@NealSchmeal

Last Friday President Trump issued an Executive Order that prohibits refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. All refugees are barred from entering the country for 120 days, and citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, and Somalia are barred for 90 days.

The language in the executive order allows this temporary rule to be extended and revised. Many are calling this the “Muslim ban” that Trump advocated for on the campaign trail.

Over the weekend, thousands of people took to airports around the country including LAX, JFK, and DTW to protest the action.

In its execution, 109 immigrants were detained at airports who had been travelling while the order was signed. An emergency ruling by a federal court ordered the detainees to be released. In the wake of the weekend, Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who refused to defend the travel ban in court. A White House statement said Yates was relieved because she had “betrayed the Department of Justice.”

Representatives for the state of Michigan have been sounding off on the order.

Governor Rick Snyder said in a statement, “I plan to reach out to other governors and the presidential administration to completely understand the security processes and procedures in place and how the new executive orders might affect people trying to legally enter Michigan. The President’s 120-day reassessment period is leading to a much-needed national dialogue on immigration policy, and I plan to be a part of that discussion.”

Debbie Stabenow, United States Senator from Michigan, said in a tweet, “So proud of our vibrant Arab-American & Muslim community in Michigan. Trump EO hurts our families & businesses and doesn’t make us safer.”

Gary Peters, the other US Senator from Michigan, echoed similar feelings in a statement. “One of America’s founding – and most sacred – principles is the freedom of religion. I am extremely alarmed by President Trump’s executive order that effectively implements a religious test for those seeking to enter the United States.”

United States House Representative Mike Bishop, whose 8th district includes Rochester and Rochester Hills, said in a statement, “The primary duty of Congress is to keep Americans safe. All of our nation’s security agencies agree that admitting individuals without the ability to properly vet them places national security and American lives at risk.”

Congressman Bishop went on to advocate for greater clarity from the Trump administration “to ensure the order is not carried out in a way that infringes on civil liberties and the protections guaranteed by our Constitution.”

“The reality of this situation is that our national security agencies do not have the proper resources or background information to fully vet refugees from Syria and the nations outlined by the Obama administration in this new Executive Order,” Bishop said. “While a pause is in place, we must strengthen our vetting process and immigration policies – and fast – so we can keep families together and bad actors out.”

Oakland University President George Hynd released a letter to students that said, “Fostering an environment that promotes education and research is among my most important responsibilities as president. OU leadership is committed to protecting the rights and opportunities currently available to all members of our campus community, and to do what is within the law to continue to recruit, support and retain academic talent from around the globe.”

Shereef Akeel, a civil rights attorney in Troy, filed a lawsuit in Washington DC Monday challenging the executive order as a violation of the First Amendment. Akeel is representing several people in the suit including a student here on a visa and a husband who has a pregnant wife overseas.

“Our country should not prefer one religion over another when we accept immigrants into America,” he said.

Akeel says if the government violates the judicial orders that have stayed the executive order, there will be more hearings.

“One thing that’s great about America is no one is above the law and what we’re seeing here is a system of checks and balances.”

Trump’s replacement for acting Attorney General, Dana Boente, issued a statement that the Department of Justice intends to “defend the lawful orders of our President.”

What do you think? Send a letter to Andrew@GazetteMediaGroup.com to add your voice to this story.