Special Event Fees May Change in Rochester

by BRYAN EVERSON

Rochester City Council continued to mull over potential revisions to the ordinance for special events within the city.

Rochester Police Chief Steve Schettenhelm and council members debated for over 40 minutes on some of the discussion’s focal points, which included a cost-reimbursement plan, the actual number of events held, the concept of signature events, and the overall benefit of events to the community.

The discussions come on the heels of talks at a prior meeting in November where the idea of increasing permit fees for special events was introduced, as was the concept of altering cost reimbursement fees on varying events.

Currently, the city pays 100 percent of costs up to $1,000 for events held by non-profit organizations, and 90 percent after the initial $1,000. For-profit organizations are required to pay all the total costs incurred by the city to put on events.

48 total events were examined from 2015, with 12 of those considered city-sponsored events. The cost of the 36 non-sponsored events to the city totaled $40, 408.85.

Ultimately, the council agreed upon assuming responsibility for the initial $100 in expenses, and non-profits taking on 70 percent of total costs after the first $100, with the exception being functions held by the City of Rochester, its Downtown Development Authority, and the Principal Shopping District. The council was able to come to terms with a ceiling of $40,000 per-year limit on costs for those events.

Council members were also given a spreadsheet of figures for some of the city’s major events, one that included overall costs, as well as reimbursement figures under the current ordinance, and calculations of what those would look like under the new proposal. For example, Arts and Apples event has a total cost of $18,523. In 2015, Paint Creek Center for the Arts was invoiced $1,752 for reimbursements, but under the new proposal, would be invoiced $3,605.

Other events like the Brooksie Way Run, the Rochester Christmas Parade, and Rockin’ Rods are some of the others that could see a significant hike under a new proposal. Some representatives on behalf of those event organizers spoke, like Rochester Regional Chamber of Commerce Communications Manager Maggie Bobitz — the RRC puts on the Parade — suggesting that some preexisting events could be grandfathered in under the old ordinance, a notion that several council members supported.

One council member questioned if organizers would be able to project costs for events with changes, and Schettenhelm clarified that cost estimates have been and will continue to be included in a packet for organizers that projects based upon hristorical events and events of similar nature.

More discussion is set to take place at an upcoming council meeting in January.