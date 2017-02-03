Special Events Policy Stalled In Rochester

by ANDREW NEAL

@NealSchmeal

Rochester Chief of Police Steven Schettenhelm presented a revised special events policy to City Council at their Jan. 23 meeting. After council members discussed the issue at length, two motions failed and forward momentum was stalled.

Efforts to create the new special events policy are being taken to help organize the way the city approves and executes events and to increase reimbursement revenue without deterring event organizers.

After two meetings in December, Chief Schettenhelm considered the Council’s suggestions for improvements and presented his revised recommendations, which included a two-tiered cost structure, the elimination of proposed signature events, and an events calendar.

Non-profit organizations that hold events in Rochester would have to reimburse the city 50% on anything over $5,000 spent to help support the event. Representatives for two different events, Art and Apples and Rockin Rods, urged the Council not to accept the proposal that would cut into their bottom line.

Mayor Pro Tem Kim Russell said the original purpose of the policy change was for the city to be more “self-limiting,” so that residents were not burdened by an abundance of events every year, while also recouping more of the cost it takes to support those events. The Mayor Pro Tem noted that the Christmas parade would go from paying $755 under the current policy to over $6,000 under the new one. “I would love to grandfather that in because it’s not a profit-making entity.”

Councilmember Bikson agreed the Christmas parade should be grandfathered in, and added that Arts and Apples should too. “For those two events, I think the taxpayers of this city would pay for these things… I think we can do both those events and still be cutting costs and still be cognizant of that.”

Councilmember Ray summed up the purpose and progress of the special events policy change. “This came to a head between scheduling special events and what was growing to be an unsustainable cost to supporting all of these events in an unsustainable structure.” While Ray agrees with the idea of signature events, he worries that the council may be picking “winners and losers” as far as who qualifies for special treatment and a favorable price structure.

Councilmember Cuthbertson called signature events and the two-tiered pricing system “a bridge too far for me.”

“To do a complete walk back to what we decided in December by effectively giving the two of the largest subscribers of these services [exceptions] I think would render our efforts to address these growing costs entirely moot.”

He went on to express his apprehension about the council’s unpredictability. “I’d be a little concerned about seeing these varying decisions on the same issues within a very short period of time.”

Councilmember Peterson disagreed with the proposal for different reasons; she believes the city is looking to recoup too much of the costs.

“I think it is our duty as a city to use our tax dollars in a wise way to give back to the community. I think that’s what these events do.”

Peterson also warned that demanding too much reimbursement could scare away event organizers from returning to Rochester, and encouraged the Council to look at the costs for events as a positive, not a negative.

“The moment we start taking away what defines our community, as these events do, we’re going to lose a lot of that.” She went on to say, “You don’t have a successful community when you take away these events.”

Mayor Cathy Daldin said, “There is a cost involved, and I think there needs to be a sharing involved. That doesn’t mean I don’t support the events, that I don’t support my community and I don’t see the value. I just see the need for a cost sharing going forward.”

The Mayor Pro Tem made a motion to grandfather in the parade and treat the other signature events as second-tier events (50% repayment over $5,000). When pushed as to why she was separating the parade, Russell said the parade is not a money maker.

But Peterson pushed back. “I don’t understand why we’re going to penalize non-profits for trying to have their events to support their own businesses that take care of the community. I’m having a hard time with this one.”

And Councilmember Cuthbertson referenced a correspondence that suggests to him the parade’s sponsorship does not distinguish it enough from other events like Art and Apples. “I wouldn’t support the motion as an original matter because we’re walking back from a decision that we’ve recently made.”

The motion failed 4-3.

Mayor Pro Tem Kim Russell quickly called for another motion to put the parade, Arts and Apples, and Brooksie Way, in the second tier category.

“This discussion is turning into a grab bag,” said Councilmember Cuthbertson.

“I’m trying to come somewhere where we’re not going rogue like we did with the sewer and water,” said the Mayor Pro Tem. “At least we’re doing something. So it goes back to the old pricing, just so that everyone understands. I’m doing the very best I can here, people.”

“I’m not going to continue voting to penalize the people in the community here that are trying to do these events that make us a community,” said Peterson.

The second motion also failed 4-3.

City Council will continue to review the proposed special events policy at future meetings.