“Star Trek Beyond” Takes Trekkies Further!

MOVIE SHOW PLUS

by GREG RUSSEL

This week we have three movies that are opening in your local theatres and all three are completely different from each other. Here we go. Lights…Camera…Action.

ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS: THE MOVIE. Starring Jennifer Saunders, Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha and Jane Horrocks, the hit British television show finally makes its jump to the big screen. Edina and Patsy (Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley) are living the high life by shopping, drinking and clubbing their way around London’s trendiest hotspots. The two PR gurus get blamed for a major incident at a client launch party. Now they must figure out a way to restore their reputations and continue to live the glamorous life. This comedy is rated R.

ICE AGE: COLLISION COURSE. This film stars the voices of John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer and Ray Romano. Hail, Hail, the gang’s all here. In this installment Scrat’s pursuit of the elusive acorn causes him to set off a series of disastrous events that threaten the Ice Age World. The rest of the herd must now figure out a way to save the planet and their way of life. This animated feature is rated PG.

STAR TREK BEYOND. Starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and Simon Pegg. As they continue to boldly go where no man has gone before, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise goes further into space than they ever have. They encounter a mysterious new enemy who threatens their way of life and wants to have supreme domination of the universe. This space adventure is rated PG- 13. Have a great week and go out and enjoy a movie.

