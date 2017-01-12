The Affable Cable Fable

PERSPECTIVES

by PETER MAURER

Let’s face it, folks, most of us would rather have a root canal without anesthetic than have to call the cable company.

Like you, our cable bill went through the roof when the introductory ‘teaser rate’ expired recently. We pored over the bill, which included esoteric things we had never noticed before, but when added up, amounted to a whopping 40% increase over what the actual cable package costs.

We don’t actually watch much broadcast TV, preferring local, over-the-air digital channels, along with live-streaming services, like Netflix and Hulu. We only have the most-basic package, which really is little more than a convenience when you consider we also have a digital antenna which pulls in all the same 40+ local channels, anyway.

So, I was a little surprised to see that we are paying $6 a month for the privilege of getting the very same channel line-up we get for free via the antenna.

But, as you already know, it doesn’t stop there. Hi-def is $10 a month, along with $7 for the cable box ‘rental’, and then regulatory and state fees and taxes add another $7.

And when it is all said and done, you wonder whatever happened to that Internet package that started out so reasonably. And by ‘reasonable’, of course, I mean ‘we-gotcha’-where-we-want-you-cuz-you’re-not-going-anywhere-cuz-we-all-have-the-same-bewildering-fee-structure’.

And so, we decided to cut back our Internet speed to something that actually reflects our device usage, rather than speeds that NASA would envy, along with getting rid of hi-def, since our antenna actually gives us a clearer picture.

And that, as you already know, is when all Hell broke loose.

Rather than bore you with the details, which are undoubtedly similar to YOUR experiences with cable companies, I can see now why more and more people are cutting the cable and going to Internet-only.

There is far less aggravation, especially when it comes to fees, and you can reduce your bill even more by buying your own modem rather than renting theirs.

Cable companies grew exponentially, and one of their fatal flaws was buying content in bundles from the producers, so that with each channel that most of us enjoy, along comes a handful of other channels that are little more than dogs with fleas.

But the cable industry, rather than fighting back and insisting on buying only those channels that most of us like, instead just passed the costs on to us. This is why your ‘200-channel’ lineup is really 10-15 channels most of us watch, and 185 stinkers and clinkers.

Today, however, live-streaming services like Sling and others are offering smaller, but more watchable, cable packages, and doing away with many of the aggravating fees that cable companies love to inflict upon us.

The cable industry is dying, and we actually have more power than you realize. The next time your ‘introductory’ package expires, call them up and switch to Internet-only, because this is when the magic happens.

To keep you as a cable customer, they will often find ‘special’ deals that rival the same price as Internet only. Of course, the downside is that many cable companies are now limiting data, so that those who watch a LOT of streamed programming, or those with data-hungry 4K super-hi-def TVs, will be limited to how much TV they can watch, before paying – big surprise – a higher fee.

BUT, understand that if you choose to stay with cable, though, all those nasty, little, insidious fees come along for the ride.

When the cable industry dies, or becomes Internet only, they will have no one but themselves to blame.

Like you, I will not shed a tear….like the old Wall Street adage, “Bulls make money, and bears make money, but pigs get slaughtered.”

Want to add your take? Send a Letter to the Editor and we’ll consider publishing it in our next issue.