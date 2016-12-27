Troy Offers Service Projects for MLK Day

by CYNTHIA KMETT

When we come together on Monday, January 15 the Troy School District and the City of Troy are taking an exciting new direction as we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We will start with a tasty breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and a very short program, but then it will be on to completing some service projects.

The School District has sent a letter to parents, but they hope that all of us will show up at Athens High School for this special morning.

Donations are now needed for our hands-on service opportunities for the first ever MLK Day of Service!

Even if you have to work that day, they hope you’ll find it in your heart to contribute to the event.

Here’s part of the letter sent to famllies in the district, and then follows the items the district is collecting.

Dear Parents, Staff and Community Members,

Over the last several years, we have held many wonderful celebrations of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. but this year we will also celebrate his legacy by inviting the entire Troy School District and the City of Troy to come together in a Day of Service. This is a phenomenal chance to make a difference in our community and we need your help to make it a successful endeavor.

On Monday, January 16, 2017, I am hoping that hundreds of us will turn out at Athens High School to participate in four hands-on service projects that will have a positive, direct impact on the lives of people right here in Troy and Troy residents serving abroad. Come join us and you and your children will have the opportunity to:

Assemble care packages and write cards for Troy-based members of our military now serving in the Middle East

Pack food boxes and bags for families in need right here in Troy

Make No-Sew fleece blankets for children, veterans and cancer patients at Beaumont Hospital in Troy

Donate blood at our Red Cross blood drive

There are other activities and a short presentation planned, but right now, we need your help in preparation. Over the two weeks following our return, we are hoping you will be able to help bring the following donations to your school (or the Central Administration Building, 4400 Livernois):

You can bring in your fleece donations right now. Food and Care Package items will be accepted after winter break. We will send a reminder before we return to school, but please keep this project in your mind as you shop or relax with family and friends over the holiday season.

Finally, as an aside, our Superintendent Student Advisory Board is looking for monetary donations from local businesses to cover the cost of postage for our care packages, so if you or someone you know can help out, please email me at kbirmingham@troy.k12.mi.us or call me at 248-823-4035.

I am confident that our TSD families will help us make this Day of Service a great event for our community.

Thank you, as always, for your support,

Kerry Birmingham

Director of Communications and Strategic Initiatives

Troy School District

ITEMS NEEDED FOR FOOD BOXES

We will accept any non-perishable food, but the following list is our wish list—these items will go into our Bounty in a Backpack program for our local students as well as the food pantries that serve Troy families at St. Anastasia and Faith Lutheran.

Juice boxes

Jars of peanut butter –18 ounce plastic jar

Saltine crackers – containing 4 individual packages

Boxes of rice/pasta

Cans of tuna fish – 5 ounce

Cans of chicken noodle soup

Boxes of Macaroni and Cheese

Jar/can of spaghetti sauce

Boxes breakfast bars – 8 per box

Cans of vegetables – corn, green beans

Cans of fruit – pears, peaches, mixed fruit

Individual packages of snacks: cheese & crackers, fruit roll- ups, mini Oreos, pudding cups, Rice Krispie treats

ITEMS NEEDED FOR CARE

PACKAGES

(please purchase from this list—all items must be declared and cleared by customs)

Socks (crew sized, suitable with combat boots, not short. White or Black)

Foot powder

Candy/gum

Beef Jerky

Sunflower seeds/nuts

Wet wipes

energy bars/granola bars

Coffee/tea

Sunblock

Chapstick

Small Michigan/Detroit based sports stuff (nerf balls, pennants, t-shirts, bandanas, etc.)

We cannot take ANY:

Aerosol (shaving cream, hair spray, etc.)

Alcohol (mouthwash, etc.)

Hand sanitizer (contains alcohol)

SPECIFICS FOR FLEECE DONATIONS

We need 2.5 yard fleece donations to make finished blankets of at least 4ft x 6ft.

The width on fleece at fabric stores is just over 4 feet, so if donors buy 2.5 yards of fleece, that would be perfect. If you want to send in 5 yards or 10 yards, that is wonderful as well—the goal is to be able to cut into 2.5 yard increments.

Each blanket consists of two pieces of fleece—usually one solid and one printed, but you are free to donate whatever you would like. Fleece is on sale right now at many areas stores and will likely be on sale over break as well.

Remember, these blankets will be used by children, veterans and adult patients. so think about patterns that would appeal to any of those groups. If you have never heard of tie blankets before, you can see how the blankets will eventually be assembled in this video: http://tiny.cc/5pexhy.

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTL6bEz8y5) We will be tying on site at Athens on January 16th.

Donations can be dropped off at any TSD school OR Central Administration at 4400, Livernois, Troy or at Troy City Hall in the Community Affaires Office of Cindy Stewart.

Thank you so much for your support!