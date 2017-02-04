Utica M-59 Construction Begins in March

by ANDREW NEAL

The two year, two phase construction project on Hall Road (M- 59) will start in Utica next month. The project will affect the communities of Shelby, Utica, Macomb, Sterling Heights, and Clinton Township.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be reconstructing 3.7 miles of M-59 in order to “extend the life of the roadway and allow for better traffic flow along Macomb County’s Golden Corridor” according to MovingMacomb.org.

Starting in March, crews will begin work at Delco Road and Utica Park Blvd. going east and ending near Romeo Plank.

This first phase of the two-year project is scheduled to be completed by October 2017, and phase two by October 2018.

“Hall Road (M-59) from Utica Park Blvd going west will be unaffected by the project,” read a statement on the City of Utica Facebook page.

In phase one, crews will replace the concrete roadway with asphalt, install new traffic signals and signs, improve drainage, ramps and sidewalks, and add foliage.

Phase two is scheduled for March 2018, and will duplicate the improvements in phase one and add a fourth lane on both sides of M-59 between Garfield and Romeo Plank.

During the first phase, to begin next month, three lanes will be open in each direction through the reconstruction area from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

“Only two lanes will be open in each direction on M-59 over M-53 through mid-summer 2017. Work will occur day and night,” read the statement, adding, “Business and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project.”

Additional project information can be found at www.MovingMacomb.org